Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) agrees to sell its life insurance business in Taiwan to Taishin Financial Holding (OTC:TSHFF), a move that aligns with its strategy to focus internationally on Japan and higher-growth emerging markets around the world.

PRU gains 1.8% in premarket trading.

Under the agreement, PRU will sell 100% of Prudential Life Insurance company of Taiwan to Taishin, a large Taiwan-based financial institution.

PGIM, Prudential's asset management business, will remain active in the asset management industry in Taiwan through PGIM SITE.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The deal follows Prudential's agreement in April to sell its Korean life insurance unit to KB Financial.