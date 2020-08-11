MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) +1.3% premarket, has announced a license agreement with LianBio, for the development and commercialization of its lead drug candidate, mavacamten for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) in China, and other Asian territories.

HCM is an inherited disorder characterized by abnormal thickening of heart muscle leading to compromised cardiac function.

MyoKardia will receive an equity stake in Lian Cardiovascular, LianBio’s subsidiary and its CEO Tassos Gianakakos, will be appointed to LianBio’s Board of Directors.

Along with the equity position, MyoKardia will receive $40M, and may be eligible to milestone payments of up to $147.5M, as well as tiered double-digit sales-based royalties.

Mavacamten is an orally available small molecule designed to reduce left ventricular contractility by modulating the function of cardiac myosin, the protein that drives heart muscle contraction.