Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) announces the release of the SARS-CoV-1/2 Spike RBD LlaMABody Recombinant Antibody, which binds to the SARS-CoV-2 spike receptor binding domain (RBD) and blocks the virus from binding to its host receptor inhibiting viral infection.

This is the first camelid antibody offering in the company's new LlaMABody product line as well as the first commercially available antibody produced using the VHH72 CoV-2 RBD Blocking/Neutralization clone.

"This new SARS-CoV-1/2 Spike RBD LlaMABody Recombinant Antibody is just part of a growing portfolio of tools from Bio-Techne that support SARS-CoV-2 research, diagnostics and therapeutic development," commented Dave Eansor, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment.

LlaMABody is a trademark of Bio-Techne. Nanobodies is a trademark of Ablynx N.V.