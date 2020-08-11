Union Gaming is positive on MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) after the casino company disclosed that IAC is a stakeholder.

"We view MGM’s success in attracting IAC as a strategic investor as a creative way to partially unlock the value of its digital business without having to sell any assets or give up any additional ownership. With a proven track record of investing, creating, and growing media and internet businesses, IAC’s $1b investment is not just a vote of confidence for MGM but for the entire industry," writes analyst John DeCree.

DeCree lifts the price target on Buy-rated MGM to $27, which includes $7 of value for MGM’s 50% stake in ROAR. The average price target on MGM of $18.43 is well below the 5-year average.