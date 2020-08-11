American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) says it plans to sell ~15M equity units, with an underwriters option to purchase up to an additional 2M equity units.

Each $50 equity unit will consist of a contract to purchase AEP common stock in 2023 and a 1/20 undivided beneficial ownership interest in an AEP junior subordinated debenture due 2025 to be issued in the principal amount of $1,000.

AEP says it plans to use the anticipated $732M in net proceeds to help fund its capital spending plans, to repay debt or for other general corporate purposes.