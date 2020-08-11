Thinly traded micro cap Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) is down 7% premarket on light volume in reaction to preliminary results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, ReDUX4, evaluating losmapimod in patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), a rare muscle-wasting disorder primarily affecting those of the face, around the shoulder blades and upper arms.

Week 16 data on the first 29 randomized subjects failed to show a separation from placebo in DUX4-driven gene expression, the primary endpoint. A prespecified sensitivity analysis, though, revealed that patients with the highest pretreatment DUX4-driven gene expression in their muscle biopsy samples showed a 38-fold reduction in DUX4-driven gene expression after treatment compared to a 5.4-fold decrease in the control arm.

On the safety front, losmapimod was generally well-tolerated with no serious drug-related adverse event reported.

Due to pandemic-related disruptions, the study has been extended to 48 weeks from 24 weeks. Topline data should be available in Q1 2021.

FSHD is caused by the over-expression of a gene called DUX4 in muscle tissue. Losmapimod is a p38α/β mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) inhibitor that reduces the expression of DUX4.