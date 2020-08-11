GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) shares are still up 12% after yesterday's Q2 beats on the top and bottom lines and the completion of the company's strategic review.

Transaction volume dropped 14% Y/Y to $1.36B.

Revenue breakdown: Transaction fees, $101.8M; Servicing, $28.5M; Internet and other, $2.7M.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $39.7M, down 25% Y/Y.

Strategic review result: The board decided GreenSky should focus on a growth plan focusing on the home improvement vertical, cross marketing products to consumers, and diversification investments.

10-Q filing.

