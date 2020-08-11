Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY) has discovered a blade cracking issue on certain XWB-84 engines for the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) A350-900, but said it wasn't related to the Trent 1000 problem that plagued the Boeing 787.

That setback saw operators endure several years of misery and dented the finances and reputation of Rolls-Royce.

Frank Haselbach, chief engineer for large engine programs, said the XWB-84 problem was discovered during routine inspections of "high-life" engines - those with 2,300-3,400 cycles, which have been in operation for four to five years - as part of their first shop visits. The component would normally be expected to have double that lifespan.

While Rolls-Royce declined to disclose its estimate of the likely financial impact, Hasselbach stated that the company does not "regard this as being material."