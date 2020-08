NIO, NCLH among premarket gainers

Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) +112% on Q2 results.

Pfenex (NYSEMKT:PFNX) +63% on being acquired by Ligand.

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) +24% on granting US patent for Eftilagimod Alpha in Chemo-Immunotherapy combination.

The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) +27% on Q2 results.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) +19% on announcing positive interim data with Itolizumab in Acute GVHD Study.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) +10% on contract win.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) +18% .

the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) +17% on Q2 results.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) +13% on Q2 results.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) +13% on Q2 results.

Mesa Air (NASDAQ:MESA) +13% on Q3 results.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEMKT:PLX) +12% as FDA accepts Protalix application for enzyme replacement therapy for Fabry.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) +10% .

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) +10% .

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) +10% on Q2 results.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) +11% on Q2 results.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) +9% .

NIO (NYSE:NIO) +9% . on Q2 results.

Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) +9% .

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) +8% .

ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) +8% .

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) +19% .

Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) +8% on developing live interactive courses.

RADA Electronic (NASDAQ:RADA) +8% on Q2 results.