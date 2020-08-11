Visa (NYSE:V) prices its first green bond offering, totaling $500M and paying a semi-annual coupon of 0.75%.

The company also names Douglas Sabo to the newly created role of chief sustainability officer.

The proceeds of the green bond, which matures on Aug. 15, 2027, will be used to fund projects including upgrades to buildings, energy efficiency improvements, expanded usage of renewable energy sources, water efficiency projects, employee commuter programs, and research and initiatives focused on sustainable consumer behaviors.

In the past couple of months, a number of companies have issued or announced green bond offerings, including Kimco Realty, MetLife, FortisBC Energy, and SunPower unit Maxeon Solar Technologies.