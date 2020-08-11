Nio (NYSE:NIO) reports deliveries rose 190.8% Y/Y in Q2 to 10,331 vehicles, inclusive of 8,068 ES6s and 2,263 ES8s.

Total revenue expanded 146.5% Y/Y and 171.1% Q/Q. Vehicle sales grew 146.5% Y/Y and 177.6% Q/Q

Gross margin came in at 8.4% vs. -33.4% a year ago and -1.2% in Q1. Vehicle margin was 9.7% vs. -24.1% year ago and -7.4% in Q1.

“With the strong deliveries in the second quarter 2020, our vehicle margin significantly exceeded our target of over 5%, attributed to the increasing scale, higher average revenue per vehicle, reduced material costs and improved manufacturing efficiency,” added Wei Feng, CFO. “Additionally, we have demonstrated our capabilities to generate positive cash flow from operations, through the continuous improvement of our operational efficiency and our significantly optimized cash flow management. We will continue to enhance our efficiencies across the company in the rest of 2020 and beyond.”

For Q3, the company expects to deliver 11,000 to 11,500 vehicles, representing an increase of ~129.2% to 139.6% Y/Y and total revenues to be between RMB4.0475B ($572.9M) and RMB4.212B ($596.2M) vs. consensus of RMB3.98B , representing an increase of ~120.4% to 129.3% Y/Y.

"Despite the recent stock surge, Nio remains a strong long term investment and is still at its early stages of growth. The EV market is at its infancy and there are several competitors", wrote Hidden Opportunities on Seeking Alpha.

Previously: NIO zooms 8% on earnings beat (Aug. 11)