Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) jumps 19% premarket on average volume in reaction to preliminary data from the first two cohorts in the Phase 1b dose-escalation portion of the Phase 1/2 EQUATE study evaluating lead drug itolizumab in patients with acute graft-versus-host disease (GvHD).

By day 29, the complete response rate was 71% (n=5/7) across the first two groups.

The study's estimated primary completion date is May 2021.

The company says it has submitted a request to the FDA seeking sign-off on a global randomized trial assessing itolizumab in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Itolizumab is a monoclonal antibody that binds to an immune checkpoint receptor called CD6 that plays a key role in a wide range of immuno-inflammatory diseases.