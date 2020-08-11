Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) announces a partnership with Uber (NYSE:UBER) Eats in which the on-demand food delivery platform will be available through Shift4's Marketplace.

Food orders placed through Uber Eats will sync directly with the point-of-sale software utilized by Shift4’s customers.

By integrating online ordering and delivery services into the POS system, restaurants will be able to eliminate separate iPads or tablets that were previously needed to manage these services, Shift4 said.

Previously: Uber Eats waives pickup commission fees through 2020 (July 21)