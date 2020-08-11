HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) climbs 3.3% premarket after agreeing to sell its Construction & Industrial business (also known as "White Cap") to an affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for $2.9B in cash.

Net proceeds from the sale are expected to be approximately $2.5B after taxes and transaction costs. The deal is expected to close in October 2020, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

"This transaction will enable the HD Supply leadership team to intensify our focus on Facilities Maintenance, while also returning capital to our HD Supply shareholders, said CEO Joe DeAngelo.

"HDS Supply looks undervalued from a comparable basis to its peer group," writes ValueZen in a SA article, HD Supply: Waiting For The Split Into 2 Businesses.