I3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) emerged from fiscal Q3 with slight upsides on the top and bottom lines despite the 12% Y/Y decline in adjusted net revenue.

Payment volume dropped 13% Y/Y to $2.98B.

Adjusted EBITDA was $7.1M, down 27%.

CEO Greg Daily: "We saw a sharp decrease in our processing volume during the second half of March, and our education vertical was particularly affected by school closures. Despite the volume decreases and school closures, our payment volume and financial results in our other verticals began to steadily recover throughout the third quarter as restrictions across the country eased."

The company declines to provide full-year guidance due to the pandemic-related macro uncertainties.

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer upgrades i3 Verticals from Neutral to Buy with a $33 price target, seeing an opportunity to add exposure amid accelerating digital payment demand.

