Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY) +7.5% in Copenhagen despite swinging to a Q2 net loss, as the company reintroduced full-year revenue guidance following a surge in Q2 sales.

The Danish company reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of €7M ($8.2M) vs. a profit of €90M in the year-earlier period, missing analyst consensus of a €75M profit, partly due to one-off costs of upgrading older turbine blades; the company also said the coronavirus had led to higher costs mainly due to transport issues.

But Q2 revenues rose 67% to €3.54B compared with the consensus view of €2.67B, as the total turbine and service order backlog rose to €35.1B from €31.5B.

Vestas reintroduced guidance it dropped in April, expecting full-year revenue at €14B-€15B, although it lowered guidance for EBIT margin before special items to 5%-7% from 7%-9% previously, due to warranty provisions as well as additional costs from the increased complexity around logistics and supply chain caused by the pandemic.

The warranty provisions were related to a "limited" amount of turbines that needed repairing and upgrading to protect them against lightning strikes, CEO Henrik Andersen says, adding that he does not expect the costs will occur again.