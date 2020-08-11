China auto industry comes roaring back with some help from EVs

Auto sales in China rose 16.4% to 2.11M vehicles in July to mark a fourth month in a row of positive growth, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

CAAM forecasts auto sales will be down around 10% for the full year unless the pandemic worsens.

New electric vehicle sales were up 19.3% to 98K units during the month, which combined with Nio's (NYSE:NIO) earnings and deliveries report this morning could spark the EV sector. The positive growth in July for NEV sales is notable due to the slow first six months of the year for the segment.

Sector watch: Nio (NIO), Great Wall Motor (OTCPK:GWLLF, OTCPK:GWLLY), BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY), Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI), Geely Automobile (OTCPK:GELYF), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Ford (NYSE:F), Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCPK:GNZUF), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Honda (NYSE:HMC), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), General Motors (NYSE:GM), BAIC (OTC:BCCMY), Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), Xpeng Motors (XPEV), Zotye, state-owned SAIC Motor and Dongfeng Motor (OTCPK:DNFGY).