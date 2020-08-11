For July, PPG (NYSE:PPG) +2.7% PM net sales exceeded its original estimate indicating continued recovery.

"Led by improving demand trends in our Chinese and European businesses across a variety of coatings end-use markets and in global industrial production, our July sales increased M/M and were down 7% Y/Y," chairman & CEO Michael H. McGarry commented.

Based on the monthly performance, Q3 sales volume are now seen narrowing 6%-11% Y/Y from the earlier estimated 8%-15%.

Operating margin decrements to be between 10%-15%, better than ~25% in Q2; driven by strong operating margin leverage from higher than expected sales volumes along with continued strong cost management.

Further details would be provided during Q3 earnings update in October.