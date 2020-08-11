Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) reports mixed Q2 results that missed on revenue and met on EPS.

Q2 highlights: Revenue were down 48% y/y to $9.3M.

Q2 adjusted gross profit margin was 59.2%, compared to 52.1% in the Q120 and 54.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 Adjusted EBITDA was ($2.9M), compared to ($1.5M) in the Q120 and $1.0M year-ago.

The company ended the quarter with cash equivalents and short-term investments of $21.4M.

PXLW sees Q3 revenue in the range of $7.5-$10.0M vs. a consensus of $11.55M, sees non-GAAP gross profit margin between 52% and 56%.

Shares -9% premarket.

