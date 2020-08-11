Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) has entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma to develop and commercialize LTX-315 for dermatologic oncology indications.

LTX-315 is an oncolytic peptide that is injected directly into a tumor to induce immunogenic cell death.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lytix will be entitled to receive an upfront payment and contingent milestone payments up to $113.5M, in addition to tiered royalties based on worldwide annual sales. The agreed upon royalty rates start in the low-double digits and increase to the mid-teens.

The license includes worldwide rights for Verrica to develop and commercialize LTX-315 for all malignant and pre-malignant dermatological indications, except for metastatic melanoma and metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma.