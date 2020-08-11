Dosing is underway in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ARWR) ARO-ENaC, an RNAi therapeutic, in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients.

The 54-subject dose-escalation study will assess the candidate in up to 24 healthy volunteers and up to 30 CF patients. The estimated primary completion date is August 2021.

ARO-ENaC is designed to reduce activity of the epithelial sodium channel (ENaC) alpha subunit in the airways of the lung. In CF sufferers, dysfunction in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein causes increased ENaC activity which contributes to airway dehydration and reduced mucociliary transport (self-clearing mechanism of the airways), predisposing the person to persistent lung infections, structural damage and progressive loss of pulmonary function.

