Vereit partnership buys 2.3M-sq-ft asset in Dallas
Aug. 11, 2020
- Vereit (NYSE:VER) acquires a 2.3M-square-foot distribution and warehouse facility in Dallas, TX, for $246.7M, in partnership with Korea Investment & Securities, which is advised by Ocean West Capital Partners.
- To date, the partnership has acquired ~$653.7M in assets.
- The asset, the partnership's seventh property, is leased to an investment-grade home improvement retailer.
- NorthPoint Development developed the property and stayed on as a joint venture partner.
- Vereit and Korea Investment & Securities formed the partnership in May 2019, starting with a portfolio of six assets, with an 80%/20% equity structure.
