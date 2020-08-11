Citing Apple's ad policy changes, Berenberg downgrades Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from Buy to Hold and shaves $0.50 off the price target to $10.50.

Analyst David Beckel says the changes to Apple's Identifier for Advertisers "will have wide ranging effects on Zynga’s business," likely causing "meaningful headwinds to advertising bookings."

Apple has said developers need to ask for user consent to turn on Identifier for Advertisers, which was previously turned on by default.

The analyst expects Zynga's engagement to slow and a medium-term hold on M&A activities, removing a potential catalyst.

Zynga shares are down 1% pre-market to $9.38.

