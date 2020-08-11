RCI Hospitality surge 17% on positive cash flow outlook

  • RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) reports revenue declined 68.7% in FQ3. Bombshells segment generated revenues of $4.3M in May and $4.2M in June. Nightclubs segment achieved revenues of $1.3M in May and $4.7M in June.
  • Bombshells restaurants segment operating margin of 22.3% exceeded FY2020 target.
  • Non-GAAP operating income was -$4.08M in the quarter vs. $9.97M year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was -$1.9M vs. $12.23M year ago.
  • During the quarter, the company sold the second of two excess parcels at Bombshells I-10 in Houston for $1.5M after selling the first parcel for close to $1M. This significantly reduced total debt at this location as planned by nearly half and total investment by more than one-third.
  • The company recorded net cash from operating activities and free cash flow of $166K for the quarter and expects to generate adequate cash flows from operations over the next 12 months.
  • "Even though coronavirus has affected the business, RICK has enough liquidity to survive under these circumstances", wrote Casao Capital on Seeking Alpha.
  • Conference call
  • Shares up 16.9% premarket.
  • Previously: RCI Hospitality EPS misses by $0.05, beats on revenue, shares jump 10% (Aug. 10)
