Proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis recommend that shareholders of Aon (NYSE:AON) and Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) vote in favor of the companies' proposed merger.

"The strategic rationale is sound and the merger is expected to deliver $800M of cost synergies and be accretive to both adjusted EPS and free cash flow," ISS said in its report.

Glass Lewis's report called the proposed merger "strategically and financially compelling and structured in a reasonable manner which impacts an acceptable valuation and ownership split for WLTW shareholders."

Shareholder meetings of both Aon and Willis Towers Watson are scheduled for Aug. 26, 2020.

Under the merger agreement, reached in March, WLTW shareholders will get 1.08 AON shares for each WLTW share held.

