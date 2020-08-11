Deutsche Bank moves to a Buy rating on Mesa Air (NASDAQ:MESA) after having the airline stock slotted at Neutral.

Analyst Michael Linenberg thinks Mesa has the opportunity to boost its liquidity by taking government loans through the CARES Act.

Mesa also reported Q2 earnings yesterday for the pandemic-disrupted quarter. The airline company saw revenue drop 59%, but still managed to post a profit and positive cash flow quarter.

Shares of Mesa are up 14.33% premarket to $3.99.

Previously: Mesa Air EPS beats by $0.36, misses on revenue (Aug. 10)