The $1.2B market cap company has been mostly notable of late for its $500M cash hoard. This morning, it's announced its intention to take half of that amount and buy back stock via a modified Dutch Auction. The price paid won't be more than $140 per share, nor less than $122. Shares closed last night at $123.62.
As for the other $250M, MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) has purchased 21,454 bitcoins (BTC-USD).
CEO Michael Saylor: "This investment reflects our belief that Bitcoin, as the world’s most widely-adopted cryptocurrency, is a dependable store of value and an attractive investment asset with more long-term appreciation potential than holding cash ... MicroStrategy observed distinctive properties of Bitcoin that led it to believe investing in the cryptocurrency would provide not only a reasonable hedge against inflation, but also the prospect of earning a higher return than other investments."
Those with longish memories will remember MicroStrategy as one of the highest fliers, and then largest crashers of the late 90s tech bubble.
MSTR is higher by 9.2% premarket to $134.96. Bitcoin is down a fraction to $11,706.