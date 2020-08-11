The $1.2B market cap company has been mostly notable of late for its $500M cash hoard. This morning, it's announced its intention to take half of that amount and buy back stock via a modified Dutch Auction. The price paid won't be more than $140 per share, nor less than $122. Shares closed last night at $123.62.

As for the other $250M, MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) has purchased 21,454 bitcoins (BTC-USD).

CEO Michael Saylor: "This investment reflects our belief that Bitcoin, as the world’s most widely-adopted cryptocurrency, is a dependable store of value and an attractive investment asset with more long-term appreciation potential than holding cash ... MicroStrategy observed distinctive properties of Bitcoin that led it to believe investing in the cryptocurrency would provide not only a reasonable hedge against inflation, but also the prospect of earning a higher return than other investments."

Those with longish memories will remember MicroStrategy as one of the highest fliers, and then largest crashers of the late 90s tech bubble.