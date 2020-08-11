Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) +117.3% PM and Arctic Vision, a clinical stage biotech company focused on developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmology therapies in China and Asia, entered into an exclusive license agreement for the latter.

Under the agreement, it would develop and commercialize MicroPine and MicroLine for the treatment of progressive myopia and presbyopia respectively, in Greater China and South Korea.

Eyenovia is likely to receive up to a total of $45.75M in upfront payments as well as additional payments, based on various development and regulatory milestones.

Also, Arctic Vision will pay Eyenovia a mid single-digit percentage royalty on net sales of such products.

A mid double-digit percentage of such payments, royalties, or net proceeds of such supply will be paid by Eyenovia to its Asian licensee post the arrangement by which Eyenovia reacquired rights to such products in Greater China and South Korea from the original licensee.