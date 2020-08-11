Peppermill selects Agilsys to ensure safe guest experience

Peppermill Casinos expands relationship with Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) with the addition of innovative cloud-based SaaS contactless mobile guest self-service check-in/out solution, rGuest Express.

The solution will be applied at all the Peppermill's properties.

Peppermill wanted to reduce lines at their front desk to ensure a safe and contactless guest journey.

rGuest Express enables guests to check-in and check-out via a mobile device or lobby kiosk with support for digital keys, ID verification and key encoding.

