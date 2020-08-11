The stock market is shaping up for a classic risk-on rally today and cyclical sectors are benefiting before the bell.

The SPDR Energy Sector ETF (XLE, +1.6% ), the SPDR Financials (XLF, +1.4% ) and the SPDR Industrials (XLI, +1% ) are the top-three performers. Those sectors tend to outperform when investors are pricing in economic improvement.

The SPDR Information Tech (XLK, -0.3% ) and SPDR Communication Services (XLC, -0.2% ) are lagging. These growth sectors, which hold four of the Fab 5 megacaps, have also served as defensive places to park money (the there-is-no-alternative, or TINA, trade), but investors seem more willing to test the waters with different stocks.

As money moves to equities, it’s leaving bonds, with interest rates gaining traction. The 10-year Treasury yield has risen to 0.61%, up about 3.5 basis points, which is providing support to financials.

Citigroup (C, +2.7% ), Bank of America (BAC, +2.3% ) and Wells Fargo (WFC, +2% ) are gaining.

Rates managed to head higher and away from record-low territory after testing the 0.5% level last week. The July employment report, while indicating a slowing of the labor market recovery, still showed a rise in payrolls and that helped rates gain a footing above 0.55%. The 10-year was last at current levels on July 27.

Commodities are also performing as you’d traditionally expect on economic optimism. Crude oil futures (CL1:COM, +2.2% ) are higher, while spot gold (XAUUSD:CUR, -2.7% ) is tumbling, well below $2,000/oz. as it loses some of its comparative advantage over yield-bearing assets.

The big question, of course, is what is driving appetite for risk at a time of widespread economic uncertainty. Congress remains at loggerheads over a comprehensive fiscal stimulus package, while the president’s executive orders are getting pushback from states.

President Trump’s push for a further capital gains tax may have sparked even more interest in stocks. Cutting long-term capital gains taxes would take cooperation from Congress to change the tax code, but it’s possible Trump could index capital gains to inflation.

Amid a devaluation in fiat currencies, there really are “no other viable trades right now other than equities and maybe some other opportunities in high yield,” Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy, told Bloomberg.

The cyclical sectors still have a ways to go to catch up with the broader market, which is close to record highs, but up just 1% in the last six months. Industrials trail with a loss of 9% in six months, while financials are down 20% and energy is off more than 29%.

Sector Watch

Nikola (NKLA, -2.7% ) will make a virtual presentation at the JPMorgan Auto Conference.

The company announced yesterday it landed an order for 2.5K electric garbage and recycling trucks.

See more events that will move stocks in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.