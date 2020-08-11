Intensifying U.S. sanctions make a delay or even the non-completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline an increasing possibility, says German utility Uniper (OTC:UNPPY), one of the project's partners.

If the pipeline cannot be completed, Uniper says it "may have to impair the loan provided to Nord Stream 2 and forfeit the planned interest income."

The U.S. has stepped up its sanction threats, Pres. Trump signed a sanctions bill that has delayed construction, and Republican senators recently warned the operator of a German port that it faces sanctions for facilitating construction of the project.

Uniper is one of the financial backers of the €9.5B Nord Stream 2 pipeline owned by Russia's Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), along with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), BASF's (OTCQX:BASFY) Wintershall unit, Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) and OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF).