Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) has been awarded a $5.4M contract extension, by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (‘MTC’), to continue its use of Iteris’ next-generation traveler information services solution to power the San Francisco Bay Area's 511 traveler information system.

The new contract extension is for two years. Iteris has been providing key services of the 511 SF Bay traveler information system to the MTC since 2015.

Under the terms of the contract extension, Iteris will continue to operate and maintain the 511 SF Bay interactive voice response system, and provide regional transit data integration, software support and technical services for the MTC’s 511 Operations Center.