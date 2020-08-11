Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) is down 21% premarket on modestly higher volume in reaction to the release of briefing materials for Thursday's meeting of the FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee where it will review and discuss the company's marketing application for Ryoncil (remestemcel-L) (ex-vivo culture-expanded adult human mesenchymal stromal cells suspension for intravenous infusion) for the treatment of steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease in pediatric patients.

The review team states that it is "unclear" whether the study results supporting the application are "relevant" to the proposed indication for use (page 24 in FDA briefing doc).

The agency's action date is September 30.

Meeting materials