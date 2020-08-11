Genesis Healthcare (GEN) Q2 results:

Revenues: $956.3M (-16.5%), impacted by a significant decline in occupancy as a result of pandemic.

Net loss: ($22M) (-358.3%); loss/share: ($0.20) (-300.0%).

Non-GAAP EBITDA: $59.4M (-3.3%).

CF Ops: $340.6M.

The Company’s skilled nursing facility operating occupancy decreased from 88.2% for Q1 to 77% for Q2 2020.

The operating occupancy of 74.8% in July grew ~60 basis points from 74.2% in June 2020.

Genesis estimates the impact of incremental expenses and lost revenue caused by COVID-19 was ~$213M in Q2 which reduced earnings by ~$67M.

Shares are down 23% premarket.

