Black Knight's (NYSE:BKI) indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Black Knight InfoServ LLC, plans to offer and sell $750M of senior unsecured notes due 2028 to help finance its pending acquisition of Optimal Blue.

The net proceeds from the proposed offering will be placed in an escrow account upon the closing of the offering. Upon release from escrow, Black Knight plans to use the proceeds, along with cash on hand and revolving credit borrowings, for the cash portion of the Optimal Blue deal.

Last month, Black Knight agreed to buy the provider of secondary market solutions and data services from GTCR for an enterprise value of $1.8B.