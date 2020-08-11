Host Hotels & Resorts trading high post commencing tender offer

  • Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) +2.8% PM commenced a cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 4.750% series C senior notes due 2023; $450M were outstanding in principal amount of notes as of August 10, 2020.
  • The tender offer consideration for each $1K principal amount of the notes purchased post the Offer will be $1,070; note holders will receive accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date to, but not including, the payment date (August 20).
  • Offer expires on August 17 unless extended or earlier terminated by the company.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.