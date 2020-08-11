Host Hotels & Resorts trading high post commencing tender offer
Aug. 11, 2020 9:15 AM ETHost Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST)HSTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) +2.8% PM commenced a cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 4.750% series C senior notes due 2023; $450M were outstanding in principal amount of notes as of August 10, 2020.
- The tender offer consideration for each $1K principal amount of the notes purchased post the Offer will be $1,070; note holders will receive accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date to, but not including, the payment date (August 20).
- Offer expires on August 17 unless extended or earlier terminated by the company.