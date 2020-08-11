BMO Capital hikes its price target on Outperform-rated L Brands (NYSE:LB) to $35 on its view the retailer has a big margin opportunity.

"With BBW’s growth and standalone future center stage, we believe investors are still overlooking VS's value," writes analyst Simeon Siegel.

Siegel says gross margin is both the culprit and opportunity for VS when analyzing why one of the largest brands in history loses money.

"Although horrible to say, COVID-19 may have proven the perfect catalyst/cover to effect change, helping VS become smaller/healthier," he notes.

Ratings on L Brands from Wall Street vs. mall peers.