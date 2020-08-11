GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) is 6.4% lower premarket following a two-notch downgrade at Raymond James following the company's failure to timely file its 10-Q report.

That's a "significant" setback, the firm says in cutting the stock to Underperform from Outperform.

“We lack confidence in the integrity of reported numbers and/or reinstated numbers, and expect the current and prior periods to change,” the firm says, and withdraws its $10 price target. The stock closed yesterday at $5.61.

The Street is Neutral on the stock overall, while it has a Quant Rating of Very Bearish (with F grades for Momentum and Revisions):