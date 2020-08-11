The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York grants Kingstone's (NASDAQ:KINS) and other defendants' motion to dismiss an amended complaint in a putative securities class action suit originally filed in 2019 against the company and certain current and former officers and directors.

The plaintiff, seeking to represent investors that purchased Kingstone securities between March 14, 2018 and April 29, 2019, alleged that the company violated federal securities law in connection with, among other things, its loss reserves in light of the April 29, 2019 announcement regarding losses related to winter catastrophe events.

The dismissal may not be the end of the suit. The court is allowing the plaintiff to amend the complaint to cure the deficiencies identified by the court in its opinion. The amended complaint, if any, would have to be filed by Sept. 11, 2020.