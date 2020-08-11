During the Q2 conference call, Athersys (ATHX -8.1% ) provided an update on the status of its interactions with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) regarding a potential collaboration for its MultiStem as a therapy for patients experiencing acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) due to COVID-19.

The company said that in early June BARDA announced to discontinue all activities related to the development of immunomodulatory therapies, for COVID-19 induced pulmonary damage. Though it is in additional interactions and have been informed that its proposal remains under consideration and it’s under a formal re-review.

During the quarter, the company's Japanese partner, Healios, enrolled the first COVID-19 induced ARDS patient in its ONE-BRIDGE arm and continues to advance this study and the TREASURE stroke study, both studies expect to complete enrollment by the next quarter.

Athersys submitted the protocol for Phase 2 trial evaluating MultiStem in trauma related inflammation and complications, for approval to initiate the trial.

Continued to advance the enrollment of the MASTERS-2 ischemic stroke study despite the impacts of COVID-19.

During the quarter, posted net loss of $18.4M, up from loss of $9.7M a year ago, with cash balance of $80.7M.