Delta Apparel (NYSEMKT:DLA) reports net sales in July grew over 10% Y/Y, with growth in each of its business units.

The Delta Group segment rose 9% and Salt Life expanded 23% for the month, with approximately 60% growth in key direct-to-consumer e-commerce and retail channels, in addition to double-digit growth in the wholesale channel.

The company recorded notable strength in DTG2Go digital print business achieving an over 50% sales increase Y/Y. The Soffe business delivered solid growth during July, including the Soffe consumer website which saw 115% growth Y/Y.