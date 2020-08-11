Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) is up 2.7% premarket after an upgrade to Overweight at Wells Fargo, from Equal Weight.

That's due to thoughts of an election advertising tailwind - a "political perfect storm with competitive congressional or presidential races" across a lot of the company's broadcast footprint, analyst Steven Cahall says.

Looking back at yesterday's earnings, Cahall says the firm wouldn't think Tegna would "increase their guide by (more than) 20% unless they were VERY confident."

Street analysts are Bullish on the stock, while Seeking Alpha authors on the whole are Neutral. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.