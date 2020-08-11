Shares of the newly formed Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) are up 17% premarket after releasing its first full post-merger quarter results of the combined companies Rubicon Project and Telaria.

Magnite's Q2 revenue grew 12% year over year to $42.3M that beats consensus by $4.7M.

CTV revenue of $7.9M that represents 19% of total revenue, (+12% Y/Y) on a pro-forma basis continues to grow since the start of July with ~50% Y/Y growth in Q3.

"The top three performing ad sectors in Q3 to date our technology, home and garden, and health and fitness," says CEO Michael Barrett in earnings conference call. Discussing about the steadily improving revenue recovery, he adds "Q3 quarter to date, APAC is growing in the high teens on a pro forma year-over-year basis," which compares to relative Americas and EMEA's flat growth.

Ahead of U.S. November election, the company eyes a pickup in political spending particularly in CTV that could mark a concentrated impact in Q3 versus Q4.

Further, the company confirms: "merger related cost synergies of more than $20M run-rate on track"

Adj. EBITDA loss was $3.5M, which is better than the company's original expectations broadly due to lower than projected adj. EBITDA operating expense during the quarter.

Net loss was $39.1M vs $8.3M a year ago; Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.10.

Q3 Guidance: Revenue: $51M-$55M; Adj. EBITDA operating expenses: ~$49M-$50M; Adj. EBITDA: expected positive.

CapEx for the full year 2020 is expected to be ~$22M.

Previously: Magnite EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (Aug. 10)

Past one-month MGNI price performance: