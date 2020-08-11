Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) chooses Amazon Web Services (AWS) for its cloud services and scalable infrastructure that would enable operational efficiency throughout business.

The company migrated from its on-premises data centers to AWS to drive flexibility and resiliency across its organization.

The company has automated time-consuming IT administration tasks such as hardware provisioning, database setup, patching, and backups, as well as cut software and hosting costs.

Source: Press Release

