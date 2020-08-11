S&P posts early gains, led by cyclicals; techs edge down

The market is climbing at the open, with cyclical sectors leading the way as money moves out of bonds.
The S&P is up 0.5%, looking for a new record and an 8th-straight day of gains and the Dow is climbing 1%.
The Nasdaq is the odd one out with tech subdued, sliding 0.3%. The megacaps started the day in the red.
The appetite for risk is pushing rates higher, with the 10-year Treasury yield at 0.63%, up 5 basis points and further from record lows.
As rates rise, gold is losing some luster. Spot gold (XAUUSD:CUR) is tumbling, -4.1%, sinking below $1,950/oz.
The July PPI is encouraging for businesses looking for pricing power, +0.6% compared with forecasts for +0.3%. The core PPI also topped estimates, +0.5%.
