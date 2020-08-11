Equinix (EQIX -1.6% ) is buying the Indian operations of GPX Global Systems for $161M in cash.

That gets Equinix a carrier-neutral edge data center business consisting of two Tier data centers: GTX Mumbai1 at 30,000 square feet, and recently opened Mumbai2, hitting 60,000 square feet when fully built.

Those facilities host India's largest Internet ecosystem, with 12 telcos, 130-plus Internet service providers, four Internet exchanges, eight cloud service providers, and all the leading CDNs and content providers.

The deal is set to close in Q4.