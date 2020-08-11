KBR (KBR +2.2% ) has been awarded a $40M recompete task order to provide sustainment engineering to America's longest-serving and most versatile bomber, the B-52 Stratofortress.

This cost-plus, fixed fee task order was awarded by The USAF Installation Contracting Center/KVD, under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract.

KBR will partner with the Air Force to keep the B-52 operationally viable while improving availability and decreasing total ownership costs. KBR will execute this work over the next five years primarily at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma.