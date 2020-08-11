Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCPK:GRCU -2.6% ) forayed into the California cannabis market post becoming a majority shareholder of cannabis brand Clearly California Products.

Clearly California Products manufactures and distributes cannabis products in California through licensing agreements.

In June, Green Cures hired Rich Thomas as CEO with focus on growth into cannabis market and manufacturing iconic green-brands that motivate deep and meaningful experiences.

By 2022, the legal adult-use cannabis market in California is projected at $5B, significantly boosted by the state's recreational cannabis market. The California cannabis industry's total economic impact could be nearly $10B, according to New Frontier Data.