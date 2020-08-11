NGL Energy Partners (NGL -11.0% ) says that COVID-19’s impact on energy markets and a bankruptcy involving one of its customers pushed the company into the red for Q1.

As for the bankruptcy, NGL Energy Partners did not reveal the name of the company involved.

Reported net loss of $33.8M, on total revenues of $844.4M, compared to net earnings of ~$9M, on revenues of $1.87, a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $91M, +4.5% Y/Y, but lower than estimate of $126.3M, distributable cash flow was $26.7M, down from $36.3M in last year quarter.

The company secured an extension of a current produced water transportation and disposal agreement with an existing customer in the Denver Basin through 2027.

Eagle Ford volumes averaged 95,375 barrels a day, down ~64% Y/Y and have been the most impacted by the decline in prices, rigs and production shut-ins. Expects slower recovery of volumes in this basin.

DJ volumes were down as well to about 132,365 barrels per day compared to 169,620 barrels per day, a year ago.

NGL expects FY 2021 coverage to exceed 2.5x based on adjusted EBITDA guidance of $560-$600M, and also continue to expect fiscal 2021 to be free cash flow positive with excess cash flow used to reduce indebtedness and improve leverage.