Gold prices (XAUUSD:CUR) are on track for their steepest daily slide in nearly five months, as an improved risk climate prompts investors to take profits from bullion's explosive run to record highs.

December Comex gold -4% to $1,956.90/oz., the most since mid-March, and September silver (XAGUSD:CUR) -7.2% to $27.16/oz.

"Traders and investors have put risk back on the table today, due in part to news overnight that Russia has approved a COVID-19 vaccine," Kitco's Jim Wyckoff writes.

"The retreat was inevitable," says StoneX analyst Rhona O’Connell, adding that gold's lack of further advance despite rising geopolitical tensions showed that a lot of supportive elements for gold already have been priced in.

The fundamental reason for gold's move is that the dollar weakness of the past few weeks has paused, says Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

Gold and silver miners post broad early losses: GOLD -6.5% , NEM -5.4% , KGC -6% , AU -3.3% , IAG -5.9% , AUY -5.9% , NGD -7.3% , CDE -6.9% , HL -5.3% , EXK -6.4% , FSM -7.3% .

ETFs: GLD, SLV, GDX, GDXJ, NUGT, IAU, JNUG, GGN, SIL, DUST, PHYS, PSLV, OTC:USLVF, AGQ